BRS Leaders Denounce Alleged Corruption Charges Against KT Rama Rao, Rally at Telangana Council
BRS MLCs Kavitha Kalvakuntla and Mahmud Ali protested at the Telangana Legislative Council, decrying false corruption charges against BRS President KT Rama Rao. They alleged the charges were politically motivated by the Congress-led government, aiming to distract from administrative shortcomings, and called for a debate in the assembly.
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders, including MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, staged a protest at the Telangana Legislative Council on Friday, expressing strong opposition to the corruption charges filed against party President KT Rama Rao concerning the Formula E racing event.
BRS MLC Mahmud Ali claimed the accusations were unfounded and emerged under Revanth Reddy's leadership. He emphasized Rao's contributions to Telangana and urged for the withdrawal of the cases, stressing the investment benefits brought to the state due to the event.
Kalvakuntla criticized the Congress for allegedly fabricating the charges and reiterated the need for an assembly debate. She contended the Congress government was using these allegations to sidestep governance issues. Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao refuted the claims, describing them as baseless distractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
