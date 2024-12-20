Left Menu

Protest and Arrest: Effigy Burning Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

Two men have been arrested for allegedly burning an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest in a district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked three people, including a panchayat member, with one still absconding. The incident occurred following Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar.

In a significant development, law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh has detained two individuals linked to the alleged burning of an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This incident took place during a protest, reportedly in response to Shah's statements about BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Among those implicated in the effigy's burning are three individuals, including Vijay Shyam Yadav, a panchayat member who is currently at large. The others, identified as Samajwadi Party worker Sachin Yadav and Anupam Yadav, were apprehended by authorities during the operation at Ambedkar Tiraha.

This incident has sparked criticism from local political figures. Samajwadi Party's district president, Ram Udit Yadav, defended the protesters, asserting that opposition parties are entitled to demonstrate and express dissent in a democratic setting, including through symbolic acts such as burning effigies.

