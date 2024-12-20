Asylum Standoff: Hungary Shelters Polish Politician Amid Corruption Allegations
Hungary granted asylum to Polish opposition politician Marcin Romanowski, sparking diplomatic tensions over corruption allegations. Poland's government criticized the decision, viewing it as hostile. The incident underlines a broader clash over democracy and rule of law between Poland and Hungary, both EU members, amid accusations against Romanowski.
Hungary has ignited a diplomatic row by granting asylum to Marcin Romanowski, a Polish opposition figure facing corruption charges. This move has strained relations with Poland, which views Budapest's decision as an affront.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed disappointment at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's decision to shelter Romanowski, a former deputy justice minister sought for defrauding millions. Poland's Foreign Ministry reacted by summoning its ambassador to Hungary and calling in the Hungarian ambassador in Warsaw for a protest.
This incident highlights tensions within the European Union regarding democracy and rule of law, as both countries are member states. Romanowski contends he is a target of political retribution from Tusk's government, while Hungary doubts he would get a fair trial in Poland.

