Tamil Nadu Assembly Session to Begin with Governor's Address

The inaugural session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the year 2025 is set to start on January 6, 2025, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Friday.

The session will be initiated by a customary address by Governor R N Ravi. The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will determine the duration of the session later that same day, the Speaker informed reporters at the Secretariat.

Governor Ravi is slated to deliver his speech to the Assembly at 9.30 am. Reflecting on past events, Speaker Appavu expressed optimism that the Governor would present the entire speech this time, as he previously only read the first and last pages.

(With inputs from agencies.)