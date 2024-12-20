Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Session to Begin with Governor's Address

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's first session for 2025 is scheduled to commence on January 6, featuring an address by Governor R N Ravi. The session's length will be determined by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee on the same day, as announced by Speaker M Appavu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Session to Begin with Governor's Address
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the year 2025 is set to start on January 6, 2025, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Friday.

The session will be initiated by a customary address by Governor R N Ravi. The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will determine the duration of the session later that same day, the Speaker informed reporters at the Secretariat.

Governor Ravi is slated to deliver his speech to the Assembly at 9.30 am. Reflecting on past events, Speaker Appavu expressed optimism that the Governor would present the entire speech this time, as he previously only read the first and last pages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024