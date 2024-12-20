BJP Shortlists Candidates for Delhi Elections: Who Will Secure a Ticket?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted approximately 225-230 potential candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, encompassing a total of 70 seats, party leaders disclosed on Friday.

Chaired by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the state election committee convened for over four hours on Thursday to sift through a list of over 700 names initially compiled by Central observers. In this session, for each assembly seat, 3-4 potential candidates were selected, according to a senior party leader involved in the process.

Discussion on the shortlisted names will continue in a subsequent meeting scheduled for Saturday, with the final candidate list expected to be released next week after deliberations with the BJP's central election committee. Amid disclosures about former MP Parvesh Verma and Virendra Sachdeva as potential candidates, several party insiders reveal that prominent parties' defectors and current MLAs are vying for ticket grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)