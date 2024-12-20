Left Menu

Congress-BJP Clash Heats Up in Parliament Controversy

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh dismissed BJP's claims that two MPs were injured by Rahul Gandhi. Allegations arose of Congress president Kharge being pushed. Amid protests over a speech by Amit Shah, Singh accused the BJP of disrespecting the Constitution. Tensions heighten as accusations fly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has refuted allegations made by the BJP that two of its MPs suffered serious injuries during an altercation with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Singh, who claimed to be present at the incident, further alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was manhandled by members of the ruling party.

Speaking amid protests addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Singh demanded Shah's immediate resignation and apology. He criticized Shah's speech, accusing it of undermining Ambedkar and displaying BJP's disdain for the Constitution. Singh warned that the Congress and the INDIA bloc will not tolerate such actions.

The incident at Parliament's entrance reportedly resulted in hospital visits for two BJP MPs and an FIR filed against Gandhi. Singh described the incident as an unprecedented attempt by ruling party members to hinder opposition ingress, stating Kharge was shoved and injured.

Congress legislature leader Shakil Ahmed Khan condemned an alleged attack on the party's Bihar headquarters by BJP's youth wing. He cautioned the BJP against inciting violence, asserting that the Congress is prepared to defend itself. Khan dismissed BJP's allegations against Gandhi as false, referencing past criticisms of BJP by its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

