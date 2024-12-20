Left Menu

Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala: Former Haryana CM's Impact and Controversies Unveiled

Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana chief minister and influential political leader, passed away at 89. Known for his political acumen as well as controversies, he served five terms as CM. Chautala's contributions to Haryana's development and rural prosperity were notable, despite legal troubles and jail terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:12 IST
Om Prakash Chautala, a significant figure in Haryana's political landscape and a five-time chief minister, died at the age of 89, marking the end of an era. Known for his sharp political acumen, Chautala's career was a blend of noteworthy achievements and controversies.

Chautala, whose political tenure spanned decades, was known for championing rural development and agrarian prosperity. His leadership of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party founded by his father, Devi Lal, saw both highs and lows, including electoral successes and legal battles that led to multiple jail terms.

The passing of Chautala has elicited responses from across India's political spectrum, with tributes highlighting his role in state politics and his efforts towards enhancing rural welfare. The Haryana government declared a three-day mourning period, reflecting the impact of Chautala's legacy on the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

