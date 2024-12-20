Left Menu

Political Tragedy in Lucknow: Controversy Surrounds Congress Worker’s Death

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has been issued a notice for questioning about the death of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey during a protest. Rai denies receiving the notice but commits to cooperating. Police and Rai present contrasting accounts, fueling controversy and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:47 IST
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Police announced Friday that a notice has been issued to Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, following the death of a party worker during recent protests. The incident, which occurred two days ago, has sparked significant controversy.

Despite claims from Rai of not having received any such notice, he assured PTI of his willingness to cooperate with the authorities. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi, the notice falls under the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prompting Rai to participate in the ongoing investigation urgently.

The deceased, Prabhat Pandey, was affiliated with the Youth Congress and passed away amidst a protest aimed at besieging the state assembly. The circumstances surrounding his death remain contentious, with conflicting narratives from Rai and the police adding to the political ramifications of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

