Canada on Edge: Singh's No-Confidence Motion Threatens Trudeau's Leadership

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh announced plans to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government with a motion of no-confidence. Singh's declaration signifies possible political upheaval in Canada, potentially forcing early elections if opposition parties unite.

The House of Commons will reconvene on January 27, and that is when Singh intends to table his motion. Trudeau, under increasing pressure following the abrupt resignation of his finance minister, is expected to shuffle his cabinet.

Although the Liberals, under Trudeau, have been in power due to minority support from other parties like the New Democrats, declining poll numbers suggest that an election could dramatically alter the political landscape in Canada.

