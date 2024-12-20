Left Menu

Canada on Edge: Singh's No-Confidence Motion Threatens Trudeau's Leadership

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has declared his intention to propose a motion of no-confidence against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, which could lead to an early election. The motion will be presented once the House of Commons reconvenes. Trudeau, facing pressure, may contemplate his future during the winter break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh announced plans to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government with a motion of no-confidence. Singh's declaration signifies possible political upheaval in Canada, potentially forcing early elections if opposition parties unite.

The House of Commons will reconvene on January 27, and that is when Singh intends to table his motion. Trudeau, under increasing pressure following the abrupt resignation of his finance minister, is expected to shuffle his cabinet.

Although the Liberals, under Trudeau, have been in power due to minority support from other parties like the New Democrats, declining poll numbers suggest that an election could dramatically alter the political landscape in Canada.

