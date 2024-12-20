Krish Raval: From Faith in Leadership to House of Lords

Krish Raval, a prominent figure in leadership education and inter-faith cohesion, has been nominated for life peerage in the House of Lords. The nomination, announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is part of an effort to balance the political representation in the upper chamber.

Raval, who received an OBE in 2018 for his services, will join the Labour benches in the House of Lords. His nomination, along with others, awaits approval from King Charles III and further formalities including a writ of summons.

The Labour Party, striving for parity in the Lords, has nominated 30 new peers. The nominations include members from diverse backgrounds, underscoring the political maneuvering ahead of potential shifts in the chamber's power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)