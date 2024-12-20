Left Menu

Krish Raval: From Faith in Leadership to House of Lords

Krish Raval, chair of Labour Indians and founder of Faith in Leadership, has been nominated for life peerage in the UK House of Lords by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The nominations aim to balance party representation in the Lords. Approval is pending from King Charles III.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:17 IST
Krish Raval, a prominent figure in leadership education and inter-faith cohesion, has been nominated for life peerage in the House of Lords. The nomination, announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is part of an effort to balance the political representation in the upper chamber.

Raval, who received an OBE in 2018 for his services, will join the Labour benches in the House of Lords. His nomination, along with others, awaits approval from King Charles III and further formalities including a writ of summons.

The Labour Party, striving for parity in the Lords, has nominated 30 new peers. The nominations include members from diverse backgrounds, underscoring the political maneuvering ahead of potential shifts in the chamber's power dynamics.

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

