UK Parliament Holds Emergency Session to Save British Steel

UK lawmakers convened in a rare Saturday session to discuss an emergency bill aimed at preventing the closure of British Steel’s blast furnaces in Scunthorpe. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for this session due to the urgent need to rescue the steelworks, which employs 2,700 people and faces potential shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:18 IST
In an unprecedented move, UK lawmakers gathered on a Saturday to deliberate on an emergency bill to rescue British Steel's Scunthorpe plant from imminent closure. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the bill aims to prevent the Chinese-owned company, Jingye Group, from shutting down its blast furnaces.

The legislation will empower Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to manage the board and operations of British Steel, ensuring the continuity of the plant that employs 2,700 workers. Starmer stressed the urgency, as the plant's future remains uncertain amid halted raw material orders and financial strains.

This legislative push comes amid wider economic pressures, including a 25% tariff imposed by the US on imported steel. While Jingye labels the plant as financially nonviable, unions support the government's intervention as crucial to preserving the UK's primary steelmaking capabilities.

