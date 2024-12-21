Elon Musk Stirs Political Storm in Germany with Controversial Comments
Elon Musk, soon to advise U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, called for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's resignation after a deadly attack in Magdeburg. Additionally, Musk expressed support for Germany's far-right AfD party, labeling it the nation's savior amid the country's political upheaval and upcoming elections.
Elon Musk, poised to become an outside adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has caused political ripples by demanding the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Musk's comments followed a tragic attack in the German city of Magdeburg, where a car plowed into a crowd, killing at least two and injuring many.
The billionaire took to social media platform X, accusing Scholz of incompetence. In a further twist, Musk endorsed Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, calling it the country's savior in the lead-up to elections anticipated on February 23, following the collapse of a centre-left coalition.
This is not Musk's first foray into European politics. He previously criticized the German government's immigration policies and has shown support for anti-immigration parties across Europe. The German government acknowledged Musk's latest remarks but refrained from further comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
