Left Menu

Elon Musk Stirs Political Storm in Germany with Controversial Comments

Elon Musk, soon to advise U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, called for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's resignation after a deadly attack in Magdeburg. Additionally, Musk expressed support for Germany's far-right AfD party, labeling it the nation's savior amid the country's political upheaval and upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:27 IST
Elon Musk Stirs Political Storm in Germany with Controversial Comments
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, poised to become an outside adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has caused political ripples by demanding the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Musk's comments followed a tragic attack in the German city of Magdeburg, where a car plowed into a crowd, killing at least two and injuring many.

The billionaire took to social media platform X, accusing Scholz of incompetence. In a further twist, Musk endorsed Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, calling it the country's savior in the lead-up to elections anticipated on February 23, following the collapse of a centre-left coalition.

This is not Musk's first foray into European politics. He previously criticized the German government's immigration policies and has shown support for anti-immigration parties across Europe. The German government acknowledged Musk's latest remarks but refrained from further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024