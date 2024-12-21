Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Visit to Kuwait: Strengthening Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts a two-day visit to Kuwait, highlighting mutual interests in peace and stability in the West Asian region. Concurrently, key events in India include an increase in forest cover and severe incidents such as a tragic LPG tanker accident in Jaipur and investigations into caste discrimination at IIM Bangalore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a crucial two-day diplomatic visit to Kuwait, signaling shared objectives to uphold peace and stability across West Asia. As tensions simmer globally, this visit marks a significant step in fortifying Indo-Gulf ties.
Meanwhile, domestic affairs reflect a mix of progress and calamity. Recent government data reveals that India's green cover has expanded by 1,445 square kilometers since 2021, marking an ongoing commitment to environmental preservation.
However, the nation also grapples with tragedy, as the death toll in a devastating LPG tanker accident in Jaipur increased to 14. Additionally, the IIM Bangalore faces scrutiny amid allegations of caste discrimination, highlighting persistent societal challenges.
