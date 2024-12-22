Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi's Landmark Kuwait Trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Kuwait, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. He was welcomed with a Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace before engaging in discussions with Kuwait's top leadership, including the Amir and Crown Prince.
- Country:
- Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait. The Indian leader was honoured with a Guard of Honour before commencing talks with the Gulf nation's key figures on Sunday.
This milestone visit comes 43 years after the last Indian Prime Minister set foot in Kuwait, with Indira Gandhi being the last in 1981. Invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Modi's trip underscores strengthening diplomatic ties after decades.
The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced Modi's arrival, highlighting the Prime Minister's upcoming conversations with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and other Kuwaiti leaders to foster bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Khan Trinity: Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Set Sights on a Joint Film Venture
Uproar in Hamirpur Over Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
Emirates Group Renews Leadership Programme with Airbus Beyond
Qatar Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria
Amir's Second Retirement: A Pacer's Journey from Scandal to Legacy