Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi's Landmark Kuwait Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait. The Indian leader was honoured with a Guard of Honour before commencing talks with the Gulf nation's key figures on Sunday.

This milestone visit comes 43 years after the last Indian Prime Minister set foot in Kuwait, with Indira Gandhi being the last in 1981. Invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Modi's trip underscores strengthening diplomatic ties after decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced Modi's arrival, highlighting the Prime Minister's upcoming conversations with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and other Kuwaiti leaders to foster bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)