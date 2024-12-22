Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Daily Strikes Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 16 people, including women and children, as the conflict with Hamas continues. Over 45,000, mostly civilians, have died since October 2023. The humanitarian crisis worsens with widespread displacement and limited aid access, despite international awareness efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:11 IST
Israeli airstrikes rained down across the Gaza Strip overnight, leading to the death of at least 16 individuals, as reported by Palestinian health officials.

Among the casualties were six people, including four children, killed in a Gaza City school. The Israeli military asserted the strike targeted Hamas militants.

Amidst ongoing warfare since October 2023, Israel claims only militants are targeted, yet civilian casualties, including women and children, continue to rise alarmingly.

