Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Daily Strikes Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli airstrikes rained down across the Gaza Strip overnight, leading to the death of at least 16 individuals, as reported by Palestinian health officials.

Among the casualties were six people, including four children, killed in a Gaza City school. The Israeli military asserted the strike targeted Hamas militants.

Amidst ongoing warfare since October 2023, Israel claims only militants are targeted, yet civilian casualties, including women and children, continue to rise alarmingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)