EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has raised concerns over illegal immigration, calling it a significant security threat for the European Union. During a press conference following an EU security summit in Finland, Meloni stressed the importance of fortifying borders against dangers posed by Russia and organized crime groups.

Meloni criticized previous strategies focusing solely on solidarity, labeling them inadequate. She asserted that this approach has left the EU vulnerable and unable to effectively safeguard its borders, leading to potential exploitation by hostile entities.

The Italian Prime Minister stressed the necessity of a firm stance, insisting that the EU must not permit Russia or criminal organizations to compromise the bloc's security. Her remarks underline the crucial need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle illegal immigration challenges.

