Left Menu

EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the security threat posed by illegal immigration to the European Union. She highlighted the need for protecting EU borders against risks presented by Russia and criminal organizations, criticizing the reliance on a purely solidarity-based debate on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:30 IST
EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has raised concerns over illegal immigration, calling it a significant security threat for the European Union. During a press conference following an EU security summit in Finland, Meloni stressed the importance of fortifying borders against dangers posed by Russia and organized crime groups.

Meloni criticized previous strategies focusing solely on solidarity, labeling them inadequate. She asserted that this approach has left the EU vulnerable and unable to effectively safeguard its borders, leading to potential exploitation by hostile entities.

The Italian Prime Minister stressed the necessity of a firm stance, insisting that the EU must not permit Russia or criminal organizations to compromise the bloc's security. Her remarks underline the crucial need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle illegal immigration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024