Left Menu

Kuwait Bestows 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' on Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait's highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', in recognition of his efforts in strengthening India-Kuwait relations. Presented by Kuwait's Amir, Modi dedicated the honor to India and the enduring friendship between the two nations. This marks Modi's 20th international accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:41 IST
Kuwait Bestows 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' on Prime Minister Modi

In a ceremonious event on Sunday, Kuwait conferred its highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', upon India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The award was presented by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait's Amir, at the illustrious Bayan Palace.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude on social media, dedicating the award to the people of India and the robust India-Kuwait relationship. The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' is a prestigious knighthood order given as a symbol of friendship to foreign dignitaries.

This recognition is a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two countries, echoed by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. Notably, this is Modi's first visit to Kuwait in 43 years and his 20th international honor for strengthening bilateral ties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024