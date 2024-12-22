Kuwait Bestows 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' on Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait's highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', in recognition of his efforts in strengthening India-Kuwait relations. Presented by Kuwait's Amir, Modi dedicated the honor to India and the enduring friendship between the two nations. This marks Modi's 20th international accolade.
In a ceremonious event on Sunday, Kuwait conferred its highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', upon India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The award was presented by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait's Amir, at the illustrious Bayan Palace.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude on social media, dedicating the award to the people of India and the robust India-Kuwait relationship. The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' is a prestigious knighthood order given as a symbol of friendship to foreign dignitaries.
This recognition is a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two countries, echoed by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. Notably, this is Modi's first visit to Kuwait in 43 years and his 20th international honor for strengthening bilateral ties worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
