Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Imtiyaz Jaleel in Legal Soup

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel, along with 49 others, is facing legal action after staging an unauthorized protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police announced on Sunday.

Jaleel participated in a demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday, voicing dissent against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in Parliament about Dr. B R Ambedkar.

The protest took place without permission during an ongoing curfew, leading to a case being registered under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. However, no arrests have been made thus far, officials confirmed.

