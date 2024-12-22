Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Imtiyaz Jaleel in Legal Soup
A case has been registered against AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel and others for staging an unauthorized protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament. The protest occurred during a curfew, violating legal provisions.
AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel, along with 49 others, is facing legal action after staging an unauthorized protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police announced on Sunday.
Jaleel participated in a demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday, voicing dissent against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in Parliament about Dr. B R Ambedkar.
The protest took place without permission during an ongoing curfew, leading to a case being registered under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. However, no arrests have been made thus far, officials confirmed.
