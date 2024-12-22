Left Menu

OBC Leaders Rally Behind Bhujbal Amid Maratha Reservation Tensions

Chhagan Bhujbal, an influential OBC leader in Maharashtra, met with representatives from various regions expressing their support amidst controversy over Maratha reservation demands. Bhujbal criticized his exclusion from the cabinet and underscored support for OBC unity, citing potential backlash in future elections against Maratha reservation activism.

Updated: 22-12-2024 21:09 IST
In a display of regional solidarity, OBC leaders from across Maharashtra gathered to support Chhagan Bhujbal, the prominent NCP figure, after his surprising exclusion from the state's new cabinet. Bhujbal, a seasoned politician, highlighted the looming threat to OBC reservations and called for a united front to combat the challenge.

Tensions have risen as activist Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha reservations in the Kunbi category faces opposition from OBC groups and Bhujbal himself. With OBCs making up 54 percent of Maharashtra's population, Bhujbal emphasized the complexity of decision-making regarding this contentious issue, stressing deliberation over haste.

The NCP veteran expressed discontent over being overlooked for prominent political positions, citing failed nominations and electoral blows. Despite attempted interventions by high-ranking party members, Bhujbal's exclusion has stirred speculation about strategic shifts, with an OBC voter backlash potentially affecting upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

