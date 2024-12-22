Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Workers Face Arrest Over Protests Against Amit Shah's Comments

Nine Samajwadi Party workers were booked for blocking roads during protests against Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar. The protests were part of a statewide movement demanding Shah's resignation and apology. Shah's comments have sparked outrage among opposition parties and led to demonstrations across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine Samajwadi Party workers have been charged for allegedly obstructing roads during protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments about B.R. Ambedkar, according to local authorities.

Following a complaint by Lalit Kant, the in-charge of Bardahia Bazar police outpost, the case was filed at Khalilabad police station under multiple sections of the BNS, including unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants.

The protests, which saw participation from lawmakers across the state, were part of a broader call for Shah's resignation after his remarks on Ambedkar sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

