Trump's Bold Plan: Anti-Drug Campaign and New Designation for Cartels

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced a new advertising campaign aimed at highlighting the detrimental physical impacts of drug use, specifically targeting substances like fentanyl. He equated the initiative to a political campaign, promising significant, although relatively small, funding commitments to the project.

Trump's proposed campaign bears resemblance to the 'Just Say No' movement from the 1980s, initiated by former first lady Nancy Reagan. Although details remain sparse, Trump's agenda focuses on combating the nation's escalating fentanyl crisis, which has been a recurrent theme in his 2024 presidential campaign rhetoric.

The President-elect reiterated his intentions to categorize Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. This proposal was previously abandoned in 2019 due to diplomatic concerns with Mexico. Trump's platform indicates plans to direct the Pentagon to employ specialized military tactics against these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)