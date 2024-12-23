Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Appointments and Actions: A Bold Political Agenda

President-elect Donald Trump announces key appointments, including billionaires and former officials, to significant advisory roles. He addresses crucial issues such as Social Security, TikTok's US presence, and drug campaigns. Meanwhile, a shocking crime in New York City marks a tragic moment in public safety news.

Updated: 23-12-2024 05:22 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has made headlines with a flurry of strategic appointments ahead of his term. Among the appointees is billionaire Stephen Feinberg, tapped for deputy secretary of defense, along with other significant posts, including Mauricio Claver-Carone as a special envoy.

In legislative news, the U.S. Senate passed the Social Security Fairness Act to improve retirement benefits, despite fiscal challenges, and approved a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. Trump also weighs in on TikTok's operations and vows action against Mexican drug cartels.

In a tragic turn, a woman was killed in a horrific attack on a New York subway, drawing attention to the ongoing issues of safety and crime in public transportation.

