The Dalai Lama, revered Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, recently underwent knee surgery in New York, eliciting concern about his health among followers. Despite these worries, the Dalai Lama reassured his devotees, expressing optimism about his longevity, asserting he might live up to 110 years based on a prophetic dream.

Beijing claims the authority to choose his successor, but the Dalai Lama stressed his reincarnation could occur in India. He warned that any successor appointed by China would not gain respect. The revered leader continues inspiring resilience in Tibetan communities, as he recovers at his Himalayan residence.

The Tibetan government-in-exile remains vigilant as it navigates succession uncertainties. Their political efforts persist, fueled by the Dalai Lama's established administration. His enduring influence, coupled with the government's advocacy for Tibetan rights, garners bipartisan support in U.S. political circles, offering hope for the Tibetan cause.

