BJP MPs Recover After Heated Parliamentary Clash

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following head injuries sustained during a parliamentary clash. Their conditions improved after being observed in ICU. Sarangi suffered a deep cut, while Rajput temporarily lost consciousness. Both MPs are now recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident on the Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, faced serious head injuries, prompting immediate medical attention. Authorities confirmed their discharge from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday.

The MPs, hailing from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh respectively, were transported to the hospital following a heated altercation with opposition members on December 19. While Sarangi, 69, required stitches for a deep forehead cut, Rajput experienced a temporary loss of consciousness.

A hospital insider indicated that both politicians showed significant recovery after intensive care supervision. Despite initial concerns due to Sarangi's existing heart issues, he and Rajput have thankfully stabilized and are now recuperating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

