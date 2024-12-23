Left Menu

Tributes and Legacy: Remembering O P Chautala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Teja Khera to pay tributes to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Singh met with Chautala's family, highlighting Chautala's contributions to Haryana's governance and farming community. O P Chautala, a five-time chief minister, died recently at age 89.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, visited Teja Khera in Haryana's Sirsa district to pay his respects to the late Om Prakash Chautala, a former chief minister of the state.

Chautala, who passed away last week at the age of 89, was a towering political figure, having served as Haryana's chief minister five times. Singh met with Chautala's family, including his sons, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Ajay Singh Chautala, at their family farmhouse.

Singh lauded Chautala's significant contributions to the political landscape and his unwavering dedication to the farming community. Chautala, who followed in the footsteps of legendary leaders like Sir Chhotu Ram and Chaudhary Devi Lal, was regarded as a stalwart of the anti-Congress front in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

