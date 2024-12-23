TMC Takes Stand: Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Alleged Remarks on Ambedkar

Amid political tension, West Bengal's Trinamool Congress workers, under Minister Shashi Panja's leadership, staged protests, insisting on respecting BR Ambedkar. Minister Panja emphasized the TMC's actions under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ensuring protests emerged throughout the state.

The issue stems from alleged remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, perceived as disrespecting Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution. TMC leaders condemned the comments, accusing the BJP of disregarding Dalits and Adivasis, and vowed to demonstrate inclusivity across all societal dimensions.

In response to inquiries, Minister Panja criticized the BJP for perceived dishonesty and divisiveness. Chief Minister Banerjee echoed these concerns, posting online that the BJP's alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar reflects a broader culture of hate. The incident has fueled tension in Parliament, resulting in altercations and injuries among MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)