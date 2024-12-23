Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over 'Duplicate Congress' Allegations

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the current Congress party of being a 'duplicate' version led by 'fake Gandhis.' He claimed government funds are being misused for a centenary event commemorating a historic Indian National Congress session. The event, featuring key Congress figures, is slated for December.

Hubballi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:35 IST
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has sparked controversy by accusing the current Congress party of being a 'duplicate' version led by 'fake Gandhis.' Joshi alleged that the party is not the rightful heir of the Congress during Mahatma Gandhi's era.

The minister further claimed that government money is being misused for the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi. According to him, government funds are being allocated for the event, scheduled for December 26-27, on decorative light arrangements by HESCOM.

The upcoming event includes the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Union leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are set to participate. Joshi called for accountability regarding the financial involvement, questioning Congress's relationship with Gandhi's original party.

