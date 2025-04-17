Left Menu

Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Bust: Celebrating Indian Contributions in the Anglo-Boer War

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at the Anglo-Boer War Museum in South Africa, highlighting the overlooked role of Indians in the Anglo-Boer War. This event, accompanied by a book launch, spotlights the Indian contributions, fostering a new narrative of acknowledgment and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:23 IST
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant recognition of overlooked history, a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at the Anglo-Boer War Museum in South Africa's Free State province. The installation, a work of Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vangi Sutar, signifies a tribute to the Indian involvement in the Anglo-Boer War from 1899 to 1902.

Until the end of apartheid in 1994, the Orange Free State had laws banning Indians. This unveiling, alongside a documentary and book, aims to acknowledge the role played by Indians during this colonial conflict. The effort sheds light on their experiences and contributions to the war, in a push towards historical reconciliation.

The book, 'Caught in the Crossfire – Indian involvement in the South African War,' reprints a monograph detailing the British Indian Army's service. Highlighting previously untold stories, this publication endeavors to reshape historical narratives and emphasize the necessity of comprehensive reconciliation in nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

