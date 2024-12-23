Left Menu

Missile Moves: Philippine Defense Strategy Raises Regional Stakes

The Philippines plans to deploy midrange missiles to enhance territorial defense, sparking tensions with China. The US has already stationed its Typhon system in the Philippines, alarming China. The Philippine military is considering various weapons acquisitions, emphasizing collaboration with friendly nations to protect its exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines' plan to deploy midrange missiles is escalating tensions between Manila and Beijing, with China's officials warning against what they term a provocative move that could destabilize the region.

According to Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, the military is exploring the acquisition of a midrange system amidst rising South China Sea disputes with China. This plan aligns with the US deployment of its Typhon missile system in the northern Philippines, which has led to joint training exercises between US and Philippine forces.

China's Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over this, particularly due to the Typhon's capability of firing Tomahawk Missiles that have a range extending to over 1,600 kilometers. Still, the Philippines remains committed to bolstering its defenses by collaborating with various international partners, not limited to the US, to ensure the security of its exclusive economic zone.

