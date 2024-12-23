Standing with Panama: Mexico's Voice Against U.S. Control Claims

In a firm stance against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced her support for Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal.

Speaking during her morning press conference on Monday, Sheinbaum emphasized that the canal rightfully belongs to the Panamanians.

This support follows Trump's Sunday threat to reassert U.S. control over the crucial waterway.

