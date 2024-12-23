Standing with Panama: Mexico's Voice Against U.S. Control Claims
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered support to Panama following statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about reclaiming control of the Panama Canal, affirming that the canal is Panamanian property.
In a firm stance against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced her support for Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal.
Speaking during her morning press conference on Monday, Sheinbaum emphasized that the canal rightfully belongs to the Panamanians.
This support follows Trump's Sunday threat to reassert U.S. control over the crucial waterway.
