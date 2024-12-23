Left Menu

Standing with Panama: Mexico's Voice Against U.S. Control Claims

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered support to Panama following statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about reclaiming control of the Panama Canal, affirming that the canal is Panamanian property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:53 IST
President

In a firm stance against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced her support for Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal.

Speaking during her morning press conference on Monday, Sheinbaum emphasized that the canal rightfully belongs to the Panamanians.

This support follows Trump's Sunday threat to reassert U.S. control over the crucial waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

