On Monday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council affirmed the ruling party Frelimo's victory in the October elections, a decision that has incited major protests from opposition groups alleging electoral fraud.

The council's verdict is final and expected to provoke further unrest in Mozambique, a nation of nearly 35 million citizens, governed by Frelimo since 1975. Despite the electoral commission's silence on fraud accusations, provisional results indicate Daniel Chapo assumed the presidency decisively, with Frelimo expanding its parliamentary majority.

The council validated these results, but Western observers have challenged the election's integrity. Frelimo has historically refuted accusations of election manipulation. However, post-election demonstrations, the largest ever against the party, have culminated in the deaths of at least 130 individuals in altercations with law enforcement, as reported by the civil society group Plataforma Decide.

(With inputs from agencies.)