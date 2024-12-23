Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Council: Hebbalkar's Unyielding Stand

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar vows legal action against BJP MLC C T Ravi for alleged derogatory remarks in the Legislative Council. The incident, not officially recorded, ignited tensions, with both parties standing firm. The High Court later ordered Ravi's release, demanding continued investigation cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has declared her intent to pursue legal action against BJP MLC C T Ravi. She accuses Ravi of making derogatory remarks during a Legislative Council session on December 19.

Amid claims and counterclaims, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated the session was not recorded, leaving allegations largely undocumented. Videos, believed to be manipulated, are circulating, sparking further controversy.

The Karnataka High Court ordered Ravi's release but mandated cooperation with ongoing investigations. Hebbalkar insists on Ravi's accountability, asserting that his actions insult the women's community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

