Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Council: Hebbalkar's Unyielding Stand

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has declared her intent to pursue legal action against BJP MLC C T Ravi. She accuses Ravi of making derogatory remarks during a Legislative Council session on December 19.

Amid claims and counterclaims, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated the session was not recorded, leaving allegations largely undocumented. Videos, believed to be manipulated, are circulating, sparking further controversy.

The Karnataka High Court ordered Ravi's release but mandated cooperation with ongoing investigations. Hebbalkar insists on Ravi's accountability, asserting that his actions insult the women's community.

