Left Parties Battle 'One Nation, One Election' Move, Demand Minister's Resignation

The Left parties have vehemently opposed the government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it undermines the federal structure and state legislative rights. In response to the government's introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha supporting the proposal, leaders from various Left parties convened in Delhi to assess the current political climate.

According to a joint statement released by the leaders, the proposed constitutional amendments represent an egregious centralization effort that truncates legislative terms and undermines citizens' electoral will. They plan to launch a nationwide campaign against this initiative while attempting to combat the government's changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, which have restricted public access to electoral video documentation.

In conjunction with their opposition to the electoral proposal, the Left parties are demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation due to his comments regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. Nationwide protests have erupted in response to these remarks, with a concerted joint protest planned for December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)