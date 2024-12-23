Left Menu

Left Parties Battle 'One Nation, One Election' Move, Demand Minister's Resignation

Left parties firmly reject the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, claiming it threatens state legislative rights. They vow a nationwide campaign against this and demand reinstatement of public electoral inspection rights. Additionally, Left parties will protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks and call for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Left parties have vehemently opposed the government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it undermines the federal structure and state legislative rights. In response to the government's introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha supporting the proposal, leaders from various Left parties convened in Delhi to assess the current political climate.

According to a joint statement released by the leaders, the proposed constitutional amendments represent an egregious centralization effort that truncates legislative terms and undermines citizens' electoral will. They plan to launch a nationwide campaign against this initiative while attempting to combat the government's changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, which have restricted public access to electoral video documentation.

In conjunction with their opposition to the electoral proposal, the Left parties are demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation due to his comments regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. Nationwide protests have erupted in response to these remarks, with a concerted joint protest planned for December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

