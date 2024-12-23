Erdogan's Strengthening Ties with Syria

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey revealed a deepening dialogue with Syria, indicating enhanced communication with its de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Increased visits to Syria are on the agenda.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to aid the Syrian populace, focusing on bolstering their achievements.

Erdogan emphasized that Syria's future, and the region's, must be devoid of terrorist organizations such as Daesh and the PKK, maintaining Turkey's firm stance on protecting Syrian territorial unity.

