Erdogan's Strengthening Ties with Syria

Turkish President Erdogan announced closer engagement with Syria, specifically its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. The dialogue aims to increase support for the Syrian people and ensure territorial integrity free from terrorist groups like Daesh and PKK. Future visits to Syria are expected to rise.

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey revealed a deepening dialogue with Syria, indicating enhanced communication with its de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Increased visits to Syria are on the agenda.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to aid the Syrian populace, focusing on bolstering their achievements.

Erdogan emphasized that Syria's future, and the region's, must be devoid of terrorist organizations such as Daesh and the PKK, maintaining Turkey's firm stance on protecting Syrian territorial unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

