Erdogan's Strengthening Ties with Syria
Turkish President Erdogan announced closer engagement with Syria, specifically its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. The dialogue aims to increase support for the Syrian people and ensure territorial integrity free from terrorist groups like Daesh and PKK. Future visits to Syria are expected to rise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:20 IST
Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to aid the Syrian populace, focusing on bolstering their achievements.
Erdogan emphasized that Syria's future, and the region's, must be devoid of terrorist organizations such as Daesh and the PKK, maintaining Turkey's firm stance on protecting Syrian territorial unity.
