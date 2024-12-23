Left Menu

Eric Lombard Named France's New Finance Minister Amid Economic Uncertainty

Eric Lombard has been appointed as the finance minister in France's new government led by Francois Bayrou. His leadership will be closely watched as France struggles with political instability and economic challenges, including a significant deficit and a recent credit downgrade by Moody's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:20 IST
Eric Lombard Named France's New Finance Minister Amid Economic Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • France

Eric Lombard, previously with the French state bank Caisse des Depots, has taken on the role of finance minister in the latest French administration led by Francois Bayrou. The appointment was confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff on Monday.

The newly appointed finance minister will have to navigate intense scrutiny from financial markets. France is grappling with extensive political unrest and is under increased pressure to address its considerable deficit.

Moody's, a major credit rating agency, recently downgraded France's rating, adding further challenges in the wake of Bayrou's installment as France's fourth prime minister this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024