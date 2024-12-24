Left Menu

Romania's Coalition Government Faces Uphill Battle Against Far-Right Surge

Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's new coalition government won a parliamentary vote and must navigate through current political and social turmoil, with the far-right showing increasing influence. The coalition controls 54% of legislature seats, but faces challenges including a high budget deficit and political dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:32 IST
Romania's new coalition government, led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, secured a parliamentary confidence vote on Monday. The coalition, consisting of Social Democrats, centre-right Liberals, and the Hungarian ethnic party UDMR, controls about 54% of the legislative seats. Its immediate challenge is to guide the country out of a political crisis exacerbated by the growing influence of far-right parties, which recently claimed roughly 35% of seats in the new legislature.

The government's formation follows a tumultuous series of events, including allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election and public disenchantment over handling of crises like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, Ciolacu and most of the former ministers continue in their roles. The coalition aims to solidify voter trust and is strategizing to back a single presidential candidate, currently named as Crin Antonescu, to counter the far-right's influence in the upcoming election.

Ciolacu's administration faces the monumental task of reducing a significant budget deficit while adopting reforms to boost economic performance. However, experts like Babes-Bolyai University's Sergiu Miscoiu warn that the government's fragile majority may hinder its longevity, with the 2025 budget being an immediate hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

