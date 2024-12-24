Left Menu

Romania Ushers in Pro-European Government Amidst Political Turmoil

Romanian lawmakers have voted to support a new pro-European coalition government led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The move ends a political crisis following the annulment of a presidential election. The coalition, consisting of PSD, PNL, UDMR, and national minorities, aims to regain public trust while excluding the far-right nationalist influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 24-12-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania has taken a decisive step towards political stability as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu secures a narrow victory for his new pro-European coalition government. The 240-143 vote in the 466-seat legislature came after a prolonged political crisis triggered by a canceled presidential election.

The coalition encompasses the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party, and other national minorities. This strategic alliance aims to counter the rising influence of far-right nationalist parties, who gained ground following high living costs and a sluggish economy.

Despite the challenges of the current political landscape, Ciolacu remains optimistic about restoring public trust. He plans to organize a rerun of the annulled presidential election, with an agreed common pro-European candidate. President Klaus Iohannis is anticipated to swear in the new government soon.

