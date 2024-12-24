Romania Ushers in Pro-European Government Amidst Political Turmoil

Romania has taken a decisive step towards political stability as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu secures a narrow victory for his new pro-European coalition government. The 240-143 vote in the 466-seat legislature came after a prolonged political crisis triggered by a canceled presidential election.

The coalition encompasses the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party, and other national minorities. This strategic alliance aims to counter the rising influence of far-right nationalist parties, who gained ground following high living costs and a sluggish economy.

Despite the challenges of the current political landscape, Ciolacu remains optimistic about restoring public trust. He plans to organize a rerun of the annulled presidential election, with an agreed common pro-European candidate. President Klaus Iohannis is anticipated to swear in the new government soon.

