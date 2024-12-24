Left Menu

Bill Clinton's Hospital Stay: A Health Update

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized due to a fever, which is not considered an emergency. He is reportedly in good spirits and appreciative of the medical care he is receiving, as stated by his deputy chief of staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 03:33 IST
Bill Clinton's Hospital Stay: A Health Update
Bill Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a fever, NBC News reported on Monday. The condition, however, is not regarded as an emergency.

Clinton remains in good spirits, expressing appreciation for the attentive care he is receiving, according to his deputy chief of staff.

The hospitalization has raised public interest, yet there is reassurance about the non-critical nature of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024