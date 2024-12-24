Bill Clinton's Hospital Stay: A Health Update
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized due to a fever, which is not considered an emergency. He is reportedly in good spirits and appreciative of the medical care he is receiving, as stated by his deputy chief of staff.
The hospitalization has raised public interest, yet there is reassurance about the non-critical nature of the situation.
