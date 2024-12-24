Hong Kong's New Bounties Intensify National Security Clampdown

Hong Kong has ramped up its national security measures by announcing bounties of HK$1 million each on six pro-democracy activists residing abroad. This move also included the revocation of passports for seven other individuals, intensifying the city's clampdown on dissent.

Security Secretary Chris Tang identified these activists as having committed incitement and subversion crimes from overseas, listing figures such as UK-based commentator Chung Kim-wah and former pro-independence leader Tony Chung among them. The actions aim to reaffirm Hong Kong's identity as inalienably Chinese and combat voices calling for its independence.

The decision comes amidst attempts to bolster Hong Kong's economic recovery post-2019 protests but has attracted worldwide criticism. As banners displaying wanted figures appear across the city, the global spotlight turns to questions on Hong Kong's reputation and freedom under the national security laws.

