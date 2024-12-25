Murmu, Modi join prayer ceremony to pay tributes to Vajpayee
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who joined a prayer ceremony at the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday to pay tributes to him on his birth centenary.
Union ministers, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, besides BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union ministers Lalan Singh of the JD(U) and Jitam Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) paid homage to the BJP stalwart at 'Sadaiv Atal'.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla besides the members of Vajpayee's adopted family were also present.
Modi said in a post on X that the impact of how Vajpayee preserved constitutional values and gave new direction and momentum to the country will remain forever.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Droupadi Murmu at Human Rights Day event.
Lok Sabha Drama: Sparks Fly Over Soros Allegations and Pandemic Responses
Rao Inderjit Singh Outlines Key Initiatives to Ensure Reliable and Transparent Data in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Chaos: TMC's Apology Sparks Unending Uproar
Rahul Gandhi Urges Speaker to Ensure Smooth Functioning of Lok Sabha