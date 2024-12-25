"We are fully prepared": Assam BJP Chief on upcoming Panchayat elections

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday said that the party is fully prepared for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. "We are fully prepared for the election. We have already formed two separate committees - one is the election manifesto committee and another is the election management committee," Kalita told ANI.

Former MP Pallab Lochan Das is the convenor of the election management committee of Assam State BJP while Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass is the convenor of the election manifesto committee. Earlier, the Assam State BJP president said that at the state level, BJP will fight alone.

The Assam State Election Commission recently published the Draft Electoral Rolls for the coming Panchayat Elections after taking into account the effect of the fresh delimitation of village panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat & Zilla Parishad Constituencies by the Government of Assam in 2024 for the twenty-seven (27) districts, excluding Sixth Schedule Areas and Municipal Areas. According to draft electoral rolls, there are 17,554,589 voters including 88,29,927 male voters and 87,24,274 female voters with 388 other voters and 23,781 polling stations in the state.

The election will be held for 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2193 Gaon Panchayats and 21,930 wards in 27 districts. On December 23, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the government's commitment to uplifting living standards and empowering every citizen of Assam to enable them to lead a life of dignity and self-reliance.

Speaking on the final day of the 12-day development campaign in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Sarma said that the state government has been working very dedicatedly to bring about all-round development of the people of the state belonging to every strata of the society. (ANI)

