Left Menu

Odisha Guv, CM extend greetings to people on Christmas

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 11:43 IST
Odisha Guv, CM extend greetings to people on Christmas
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Ragubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the governor said that Christmas is a festival of peace, harmony and humanism.

''On this occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and wishes to all the people of Odisha, especially the Christian brothers and sisters,'' Das said.

He also wished for everyone's peace and prosperity.

Majhi also wished the people of the state on the occasion and appealed for their cooperation in building a developed Odisha.

Special arrangements have been made on the occasion in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, which have large Christian populations, besides cities and town such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Jeypore, Sambalpur and Rayagada.

Churches across the state were decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees, bells and Santa Claus figurines.

Celebrations began with midnight prayers on Tuesday night marking the birth of Lord Jesus.

Mass prayers and special services were held in most of the churches on Tuesday morning. People lit candles and joined mass prayers in the churches.

However, rainfall has dampened the spirit of the celebration in many places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Phulbani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024