Left Menu

Ambedkar row: Photos from Karnataka Assembly falsely shared as oppn protest in RS

Amid a heated political debate over the Constitution and B R Ambedkar, purported pictures of his photos placed on the desks of opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha have recently been shared by several social media users.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:43 IST
Ambedkar row: Photos from Karnataka Assembly falsely shared as oppn protest in RS
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a heated political debate over the Constitution and B R Ambedkar, purported pictures of his photos placed on the desks of opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha have recently been shared by several social media users. The posts claimed this was a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in the House.

However, a PTI Fact Check investigation found the claim to be false. The photos were actually from the Karnataka Assembly and not Parliament.

The posts emerged in the backdrop of the controversy sparked by Shah's remarks on Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

On December 19, an X user shared the post, saying, ''Baba Sahab Ambedkar's photo on each & every Opposition bench in Rajya Sabha. Jai Bheem.'' The post quickly gained traction.

Using Google Lens, PTI Fact Check traced the images to reports by Hindustan Times, One India and The News Minute, all of which confirmed that the photos were from the Karnataka Assembly.

Further investigation revealed that a post shared on December 19 on the official X handle of the Karnataka Congress featured the same photos, stating that they depicted a protest by party MLAs and ministers at the Suvarna Soudha.

PTI Fact Check has conclusively debunked the claim, establishing that the photos were from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and not Parliament.

For more details, read the full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/3DIEtIw To verify any viral claims on social media, contact PTI Fact Check via WhatsApp at +91-8130503759.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024