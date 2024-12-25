Left Menu

Vajpayee guide to leaders across political lines: Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:44 IST
Vajpayee guide to leaders across political lines: Om Birla
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts to bring about change in the lives of people through the medium of Parliament guide us all, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a function to celebrate the birth centenary of Vajpayee, Birla said the former prime minister set high standards in social and political life and left a lasting imprint on the collective consciousness of the nation.

Birla said Vajpayee was an ideal for members of all political parties and the people across the country were inspired by charisma of his unique personality and works.

Birla said Vajpayee excelled in every role in public life, including as a Member of Parliament in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, opposition leader, minister in the government and as the prime minister in a career spanning over four decades.

Birla made these remarks while addressing the invitees at the musical drama 'Ramayana' organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of Vajpayee here.

