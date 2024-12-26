Calls for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik Gain Momentum

Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik expressed support for the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Patnaik highlighted the devotion and sincerity with which Naveen Patnaik has served Odisha for 24 years.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh had earlier stated that both Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik deserve the Bharat Ratna for their contributions to state development. He emphasized that such figures should be honored with the nation's highest civilian award for their service.

Further backing came from Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who supported Singh's statement, pointing out Kumar's long tenure and clean political record. This endorsement comes amidst discussions of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly election, where the NDA will contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)