Left Menu

Calls for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik Gain Momentum

Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik praised Union Minister Giriraj Singh's proposal to award the Bharat Ratna to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The call received backup from other ministers, emphasizing the significant contributions made by both political figures to their respective states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:13 IST
Calls for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik Gain Momentum
BJD leader Amar Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik expressed support for the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Patnaik highlighted the devotion and sincerity with which Naveen Patnaik has served Odisha for 24 years.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh had earlier stated that both Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik deserve the Bharat Ratna for their contributions to state development. He emphasized that such figures should be honored with the nation's highest civilian award for their service.

Further backing came from Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who supported Singh's statement, pointing out Kumar's long tenure and clean political record. This endorsement comes amidst discussions of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly election, where the NDA will contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024