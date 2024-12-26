Left Menu

Congress Unites to Defend Constitution and Honor History

In a significant gathering, the Congress Working Committee convenes to address pressing political challenges and alleged attacks on the Constitution. The meeting coincides with the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's leadership of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, underscoring historical ties and future strategies.

Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:35 IST
Congress Unites to Defend Constitution and Honor History
The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, led by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, is set to discuss pressing political developments and alleged attacks on the Constitution by the BJP. The meeting aims to develop clear strategies to address national issues and uphold constitutional values.

The meeting coincides with the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi, with a public event planned for December 27. This historic occasion serves as a backdrop for Congress to reflect on its foundational principles and future course of action.

Venugopal emphasized Congress's dedication to defending the Constitution and addressing concerns about the BJP's actions against its architect, B R Ambedkar, and others. The extended CWC's resolutions will set the stage for ongoing political discourse and actions aligning with Congress's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

