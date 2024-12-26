Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Historic Centenary Celebrations Amid Political Discourse

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal announces an extended Congress Working Committee meeting to address political issues, including alleged attacks on the Constitution by the BJP. The event coincides with the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the Congress, with commemorative activities planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:12 IST
Congress Gears Up for Historic Centenary Celebrations Amid Political Discourse
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Thursday that an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will focus on current political developments in India. The discussions will particularly address the BJP's alleged assaults on the Constitution and its founding father, B R Ambedkar.

As a part of its strategy, Congress aims to develop clear plans to tackle national challenges and counter the BJP's alleged constitutional violations. The meeting is set against the backdrop of the centenary celebration of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

December 27 will witness the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, led by prominent Congress leaders. The event underscores a significant milestone, marking 100 years since Gandhi took the helm at Congress, offering a moment of pride and reflection for party members nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024