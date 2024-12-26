Congress Gears Up for Historic Centenary Celebrations Amid Political Discourse

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Thursday that an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will focus on current political developments in India. The discussions will particularly address the BJP's alleged assaults on the Constitution and its founding father, B R Ambedkar.

As a part of its strategy, Congress aims to develop clear plans to tackle national challenges and counter the BJP's alleged constitutional violations. The meeting is set against the backdrop of the centenary celebration of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

December 27 will witness the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, led by prominent Congress leaders. The event underscores a significant milestone, marking 100 years since Gandhi took the helm at Congress, offering a moment of pride and reflection for party members nationwide.

