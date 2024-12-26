Left Menu

Political Party Contributions Surge Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024

During 2023-24, the ruling BJP received over Rs 2,604.74 crore in contributions, significantly outpacing the opposition Congress, which gathered Rs 281.38 crore. Major donors included Prudent Electoral Trust and corporate groups via electoral bonds. Controversial figures like Santiago Martin were involved in these substantial donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:48 IST
Political Party Contributions Surge Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024
  • Country:
  • India

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's ruling BJP amassed more than Rs 2,604.74 crore in contributions, dramatically overshadowing the opposition Congress's Rs 281.38 crore funding, per the Election Commission reports.

Significant contributors included the Prudent Electoral Trust and several corporate groups. Notable figures such as Santiago Martin, under inquiry by enforcement agencies, also participated in these transactions.

These financial disclosures exclude electoral bonds, which will appear in annual audits. Meanwhile, other national parties like AAP and CPI-M reported smaller donation figures, highlighting the BJP's fundraising prowess ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024