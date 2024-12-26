Political Party Contributions Surge Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's ruling BJP amassed more than Rs 2,604.74 crore in contributions, dramatically overshadowing the opposition Congress's Rs 281.38 crore funding, per the Election Commission reports.

Significant contributors included the Prudent Electoral Trust and several corporate groups. Notable figures such as Santiago Martin, under inquiry by enforcement agencies, also participated in these transactions.

These financial disclosures exclude electoral bonds, which will appear in annual audits. Meanwhile, other national parties like AAP and CPI-M reported smaller donation figures, highlighting the BJP's fundraising prowess ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)