YSRCP Takes Stand Against Power Tariff Hikes in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP criticizes the TDP government for high electricity tariffs in Andhra Pradesh. The party announced protests demanding relief and the rollback of ₹15,485 crore in increased charges. They also call for reinstating the 200-unit free power scheme for SC/ST families, asserting a commitment to public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:18 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has vehemently denounced the TDP-led administration for its imposition of hefty electricity tariffs across Andhra Pradesh. Over six months, burdensome power charges amounting to Rs 15,485 crore have been imposed on the state's populace, including Rs 6,000 crore in November bills and a staggering Rs 9,412 crore projected for December.

In response to these substantial hikes, YSRCP has announced peaceful statewide protests scheduled for December 27, during which memorandums will be submitted to divisional engineers and other relevant officials at current offices, pleading for urgent financial relief for citizens.

Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Dr. Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla District President and former minister, drew attention to the escalating economic burden on citizens. He noted that electricity tariffs have surged by 25-55% during the winter months, a trend that could lead to unsustainable rates by summer. The party underscores ongoing load shedding despite reduced power demand and criticizes the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families.

The YSRCP has called for an immediate rollback of these increased tariffs and the reinstatement of the free power scheme, emphasizing its commitment to championing public interests through peaceful and democratic avenues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

