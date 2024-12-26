Kumaraswamy Brands Congress as 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves'

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing attack on the current Congress leadership, labeling them as 'fake Gandhis' tarnishing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He accused the party of drifting far from the ideals that Gandhi stood for, asserting that today's Congress pales in comparison to its original form.

At an event in Belagavi, organized to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Gandhi, Kumaraswamy ridiculed the Karnataka Congress government. He likened it to the fictional band of 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,' criticizing them for excessive spending and ineffective governance.

Further targeting the state's leadership, Kumaraswamy highlighted the financial burden created by guarantee schemes, questioning the lack of transparency and development. He also condemned the handling of political dissent following BJP MLC C T Ravi's arrest, arguing it contradicts Gandhi's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)